Wilder – Ortiz: knockout video
In the night from 23 to 24 November in Las Vegas at the MGM Grand Arena ring was the fight between belt holder in the WBC heavyweight WEEE American DevTeam Wilder (42 wins, 41 of them by knockout, 1 draw) and Cuban Luis Ortiz (31 wins, 26 of them by knockout, 2 losses).
ONLINE STREAM OF THE FIGHT
In March 2018, the boxers met each other, and then Wilder ended the match with a knockout in the 10th round. This time, Ortiz promised that he would be better prepared physically, and it is worth noting that Louis, despite his age (the Cuban has, for a moment, 40 years), really well prepared for the confrontation with the invincible opponent.
For six rounds Ortiz in no way inferior to the American, and in many ways surpasses it. Acute sharp attacks of the Cuban often baffled Deontay, who, it seems, was not ready for such activity, age of the opponent.
However, that’s why Wilder has a reputation of a puncher. It was enough for the Americans to join in the 7th round, as with one blow he put the opponent on the canvas of the ring. Louis attempt to get up was unsuccessful, and the referee prematurely stopped the fight.
Thus, Wilder had successfully conducted the 10th consecutive defense of the championship belt, and probably his next fight will be against the Briton Tyson fury, with whom they have a work in progress “series” to dot the “I” in their confrontation.
.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter