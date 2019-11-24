Wilder – Ortiz: the full video of the fight
In Las Vegas at the MGM Grand Arena ring American Deontay Wilder (42 wins, 41 of them by knockout, 1 draw) successfully defended his WBC heavyweight title against Cuban Luis Ortiz (31 wins, 26 of them by knockout, 2 losses).
The undefeated American was surprised by the chosen tactics for the fight. Giving the initiative to the opponent, for a long time Deontay showed nothing in the ring, with Ortiz repeatedly throw the strongest punches, which often reached the goal. Wilder at times seemed confused and clearly not prepared for such tactics from the opponents.
However, worth American to join for real, and everything fell into place. The strongest straight right from Deontay put Ortiz on the canvas of the ring, and the attempt of the Cuban stand was unsuccessful.
Tenth consecutive successful title defense opened the Wilder the road to fight-the rematch with Briton Tyson fury — only rival, who failed to win in his professional career.
ONLINE STREAM OF THE FIGHT
VIDEO KNOCKOUT
.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter