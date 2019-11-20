Wilder — Ortiz: where to watch online champion superfight
In the night from 23 to 24 November in Las Vegas (Nevada, USA) in the ring of the legendary MGM Grand Arena will host the fight between the American DevTeam Wilder (41 victories, 40 of them by knockout, 1 draw) and Cuban Luis Ortiz (31 wins, 26 of them by Ko, 1 defeat).
We will remind, in the first fight between the boxers, which was held March 3, 2018, Wilder won by TKO in the 10th round after Louis had twice been knocked down. After that Deontay has played two matches — in early December of 2018 was a draw in a battle with the Briton Tyson fury, and in may of this year, the American in the first round knocked out his compatriot Dominic Brizil.
As for Ortiz, it is during this time Louis spent three fights — fights with Romanian Razvan the glistening leather coat in July and American Travis Kauffman in December 2018 ended for opponents of the Cuban knockouts, and the winner of the match with another Romanian Christian hammer was established by decision of the judges in favor of Louis.
In the upcoming match bookmakers see a clear favourite American undefeated boxer. For example, analysts “Favorite Sport” I put the odds on the victory of Wilder of 1.15, while the success of his rival give 5,50 (draw is estimated at 31.0). While knockout win Deontay give 1,26 (win on points — 6,0), an early victory Ortiz is estimated at 7.0 (win on points and 15.0).
On the territory of Ukraine the match will not be shown in any of the domestic channels. Live for superbeam can be seen in the “Match TV” (Russia), Sky Sports Action (UK) and Fox Sports (USA).
