Wilder said, in what round knock out fury
Deontay Wilder
The world champion under version WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder made it clear, in what round will knock out the Briton Tyson fury in a rematch.
“In the first fight I wanted at all costs to give the audience a knockout. I just wanted to finish the fight by knockout. I twice sent fury to the canvas, he got up and it was a moot point, – quotes the American Boxing News 24.
“When I knock fury, probably will get the recognition he deserved many years ago. You may not get this, when I wish, but these things always come on time.
Just don’t blink your eyes, and point. Be very careful in the third round. Fury talks about the second round, but remain vigilant in the third. Mr. fury loves wrestling. I guess what I’m going to beat him, and after my knockout, he will be outside the ring” – optimistically said Wilder.
Recall, the fight Deontay and Tyson will take place in the night of February 23 in Las Vegas.