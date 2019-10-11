Wildfire near Los Angeles resulted in the evacuation of thousands of people
The fire district and the city of Los Angeles (CA), fighting fast spreading forest fire, which broke out around 21:00 on Thursday, October 10. Because of him, in the Northern part of the County announced the evacuation. This writes Fox News.
Santa Ana winds up to 60 mph (96 km/h) contributed to the fire, causing the spread to freeways. It has grown to more than 1,600 acres (647 hectares) of area.
Residents of Oakridge-estates, Glenoaks, porter-Rani and other villages of the Northern district of California to the border with the County of Ventura were forced to evacuate because the fire got out of control, affecting at least 1,900 homes.
“If you live in the area, please pack your things and leave now”, — said in the fire station.
Evacuation headquarters was opened in Sylmar recreation Center and was slated to open in the recreation Center Granada Hills at around 2:30.
Several other small fires, including in calimesa, Moreno valley, and Newbury Park, continued to blaze and early on the morning of Friday, October 11.
Injuries have not been reported.
Pacific Gas & Electric, the largest utility company in the state, cut off electricity to thousands of customers in Northern and Central California to reduce the risk of fires in dry and windy weather.
Fire Department Los Angeles are investigating the cause of fires.
As previously wrote ForumDaily:
- The police ordered to evacuate due to a forest fire that is rapidly spreading in the hills of San Francisco.