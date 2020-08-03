Will be a hurricane at landfall: tropical storm Isaiah is coming to North Carolina and South Carolina
Tropical storm Isaiah preserves the status of heavy storm, and it is expected to reach hurricane strength by the time when it reaches the Carolinas within the next 24 hours. It is expected that the storm will strike North Carolina from Monday evening until Tuesday morning and will cause rains, strong winds and possible flooding. This writes ABC11.
As of 05:00 on August 3, Isaiah was about 115 miles (185 km) South-East of Jacksonville (FL). The maximum wind reached 70 mph (112 km / h). On the current trajectory of the storm he will come ashore between Charleston (SC) and Wilmington (NC).
Then the storm will go North through North Carolina.
Warnings about tropical storms are along and East of interstate 95. Warnings are issued when the region within the next 36 hours are expected with winds from 39 to 73 miles per hour (62-117 kilometers per hour). In Wake County we issue a warning about a tropical storm. For the counties of new-Hanover and Brunswick were warned about the hurricane.
What to expect
From Monday evening, August 3, to Tuesday morning, August 4, heavy rains and flash floods. It is expected that heavy rain will be on Tuesday, August 4, from 02:00 until 09:00.
Rainfall could reach 2 to 5 inches (5-12. 7 cm) of precipitation. The wind speed may reach 35 to 70 mph (56-112 mph). This means that there is a possibility of a tornado.
Possible blackouts. How prevalent are these still to be determined. However, all of North Carolina is at moderate risk of interruptions in supply of electricity.
Isaiah was downgraded from a hurricane to a tropical storm on Saturday, August 1, day. However, it may again intensify to hurricane strength before coming ashore.
Since its advent Isaiah teetering on the edge between tropical storm and a hurricane the first category. So Isaiah reached the status of a hurricane the first category, it must have maximum sustained wind of 74 mph (119 kph) or higher. In any case, Isaiah will continue to cause flooding and destructive wind gusts.
Isaiah called heavy rain, which hit the East coast of Florida Sunday, August 2. Sunday in the afternoon, the national hurricane center (NHC) said that the possible threat storm surge from Edisto beach (South Carolina) to Cape Fear (NC).
Trump has declared a state of emergency
The national centre for monitoring hurricanes announced that the center of Isaiah will remain in the sea when Monday, August 3, it will move along the Florida and Georgia, writes “Voice of America”.
Storm warning in the night of Monday acted along the coast – from Florida to Delaware.
US President, Donald trump declared a state of emergency in North Carolina before the arrival of the storm to release Federal funds to help cities and coordination on elimination of consequences of natural disasters.
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 1
[name] => Miscellaneous
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => no_theme
)
Different
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 12
[name] => In USA
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => novosti-ssha
)
IN THE UNITED STATES
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 1299
[name] => Florida
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => florida
)
FL
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 1651
[name] => hurricane
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => uragan
)
hurricane
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 11129
[name] => Carolina
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => karolina
)
КаролинаFacebookVkontakte
bookmark