Will be an Earl and Countess, Harry and Megan will get a new title during a visit to Scotland
Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle after the wedding, received from Queen Elizabeth II the title of Duke and Duchess of Sussex. However, once they cross the border of Scotland, they more to call will not be so, writes gazeta.ru with reference to the British tabloid the Mirror.
Instead, appeal to them will sound like “the Earl and Countess of Dumbarton”. This title they styled during a visit to the residence of Queen Elizabeth II, Balmoral castle, has informed the edition a source in the Royal family.
He also added that the couple intends to visit Scotland in August.
“When Harry and Megan will come to Scotland, they will be known as the count and Countess of Dumbarton”, — said the source, explaining that the so-called small town in Scotland.
Balmoral castle, the residence of Queen Elizabeth II
Prince Harry to become third Earl of Dumbarton, whose population is only 20 thousand people. The town is located in 195 kilometers from Balmoral.
The publication notes that in the hierarchy of titles of British aristocrats graphs occupy the third place after Duke and Marquis. After the count are viscounts and barons. Thus, when crossing the Scottish border Prince Harry automatically “demoted”.
