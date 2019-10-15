Will be called “in-law”: “in-law” from the “Matchmakers” talked about the future of the series
Actor Daniel White in the Studio of “the Destiny of man” on the Russian TV presenter admitted Boris Korchevnikov that lately the most popular question he is asked, is associated with the series “Matchmakers” and its seventh part.
This writes the “TV Program.about”.
Many fans wonder when the shooting will continue.
Citite”Svaty-7″: in the Russian Federation commented that the series has lost another star
As you know, in the ribbon, White played a guy named Maksim Kovalev. His partners on the set became a wonderful actress Lyudmila Artemyev and Tatiana Kravchenko. The first story of his mother and the second mother-in-law.
“The continuation of the series certainly will. Only it will be called “in-law”. Well there goes our father-in-law, friend and sister-in-law”, he said, so, in fact, leaving open the question of what will happen with the series next.
Leading Boris korchevnikov asked why the actor in all parts of the series so never and have not kissed his on-screen wife Inna Queen.
Citythe does not close? Colleagues Mitya explained the situation with the series “Matchmakers”
“We have a lot in common. He studied in the same school. You know, at home I have my own woman. After the shooting waiting for me. The spark between us Inna was so powerful. Well, you know. This is the erotica. Too much passion we had”, — said the actor, intrigued all the guests in the Studio.
As previously reported “FACTS”, according to Russian media, Alexander Berkovich, who plays in the frame of the new man Olga Kovaleva, fell in love with the actress really and she replied back. But the relationship interfered with the producers, and the couple was forced to leave.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter