Will be treated to the delicacies became aware of the details of the wedding Sobchak and Bogomolov
Russian socialite and TV host Ksenia Sobchak, which was recently photographed with an impressive tummy will be married to the Director Konstantin Bogomolov on September 13, and will celebrate the nuptials in the heart of Moscow — the Petrovsky passage.
This writes the Telegram-channel “Moscow watchdog”.
According to the channel, lovers will treat guests with delicacies from Bosco (one of the most expensive. However, the network has treated it with irony.
“Well, where did he get the money for Bosco, and she will pay for his wedding. With Vitorgan still modest, like it was” — written by skeptics.
Speaking of money: recently Ksenia Sobchak and her mother Lyudmila Narusova bought two apartments in the center of Moscow for $ 300 million. They say that the TV presenter was in a hurry with the purchase, not to share then with Bogomolov, if I decide to get a divorce.
Recall that Bogomolov himself sure this love is forever.
