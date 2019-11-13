Will cabarnet closer: the network ridiculed a possible ban on the modern equipment in Russia
Netizens have ridiculed a possible ban in Russia on the sale of smartphones, PCs and TVs without Russian software (SW).
The blogger reports about it under the name “Donetsk Fascists” on his Twitter page.
This law, adopted by the Russian Duma may come into force from 1 July 2020. According to him, on all equipment (phones, TVs and computers) must be preinstalled Russian.
According to the government, it “will promote the Russian market of information technologies”.
Meanwhile, netizens had a good laugh with this news.