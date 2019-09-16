“Will definitely use”: Sobchak has shown the certificate of birth (photo)

Russian TV presenter Ksenia Sobchak, who on Friday, September 13, married Director Konstantin Bogomolov, boasted a wedding gift — a certificate for a delivery.

“To give birth at the clinical hospital “Lapino””, — marked on the certificate that Ksenia showed in the stories.

Gave her a certificate, a famous obstetrician-gynecologist mark Kurtser. “Thank you, will definitely use the” — thanked Sobchak gynecologist. But said that while she doesn’t need such a gift.

Recall that earlier media have repeatedly appeared information about the possible pregnancy Sobchak.

The TV presenter denied the pregnancy, but she strongly supported rumors by wearing baggy clothing, and publishing a photo of the “belly”.

By the way, her first-born son of Plato Sobchak gave birth in Lapino. The Lapino clinical hospital “Mother and child” is a place where having children Russian stars of the first magnitude. And there were born twins Alla Pugacheva and Maxim Galkin. And labor here is very expensive.

