Will dietary Supplements in the fight against cardiovascular disease?
Scientists have denied the information on the use of biologically active additives (BAA) in the fight against cardiovascular diseases. Employees of the organization Mayo Clin after analysis of 277 studies came to the conclusion that the popular substance designed for ingestion with food does not affect the reduced risk of developing heart disease.
As reported in the article of the publication Annals of Internal Medicine, dietary Supplements, not related to the components required for power to consume to prevent heart disease, should not. Experts have carefully studied 277 scientific papers on health benefits of multivitamins and vitamins E, D and B. According to one of the study’s authors, Dr. M. Hassan Murad, currently there is no biologically active additives, characterized by the ability to reduce the risk of diseases related to the heart disorder.
The likelihood of a heart attack can reduce omega-3 polyunsaturated fatty acids contained in nuts, some fish, Chia seeds, and egg yolks. The best ways to protect your heart from disease — proper nutrition, healthy lifestyle, refusal of harmful habits such as Smoking, alcohol consumption, regular exercise, eating as many vegetables, fruits, legumes and cereals.
As for dietary supplements, from the point of view of scientists, they are not necessary elements for a full life. Dietary supplements are composed of proteins, fats, vegetable oils, fatty acids, carbohydrates, triglycerides, dietary fiber, enzymes, probiotics and many other substances. If the diet is balanced, there is no need to use dietary Supplements, in fact everything you need, it gets with products, experts concluded.