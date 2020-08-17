‘Will forever live in my heart’: younger brother died of trump
The younger brother of the President of the United States Donald trump Robert trump passed away in a hospital in Manhattan. He was 72. About it writes BBC.
The cause of death was not specified. Reports of the death of Robert trump confirmed in the White house.
“With a heavy heart I report that my wonderful brother, Robert, passed peacefully this evening,” reads the statement of the President.
Donald trump was close with his younger brother, who held positions of responsibility in his companies.
In the 1980s Robert has played an important role in the opening of the trump casino in Atlantic city (new Jersey).
“He was not my only brother, he was my best friend. I will miss him, but we will meet again. The memory of him will forever live in my heart,” said trump.
Robert filed on behalf of Tramp family lawsuit demanding to ban the release of a book of their niece, Mary trump, in which the President presented in an extremely negative light.
“Robert, I love you. Rest in peace,” ends the statement of the President.
