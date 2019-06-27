Will give $ 50 million more in U.S. Senate approved the allocation of Ukraine military assistance
The U.S. Senate has approved the draft defense budget of the Pentagon for the year 2020, which provides up to 300 million dollars in aid for security to Ukraine. This was reported in the Embassy of our country in the United States.
It is noted that it is 50 million dollars more than aid in 2019.
“The bill is intended to allocate $ 100 million. of $ 300 million. solely on lethal weapons. It is proposed to expand the areas of U.S. assistance in strengthening the defense capability of the Armed forces of Ukraine by incorporating means of coastal defense, anti-ship missiles, as well as systems to enhance the effectiveness of command and control, in particular, anti-aircraft and coastal defense”, — stated in the message.
The law will come into force after its approval by the House of representatives of the United States Congress and the signing by US President Donald trump.
As previously reported “FACTS”, June 20, the House of representatives of the United States Congress approved the draft laws, which provided nearly $ 700 million to support Ukraine.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter