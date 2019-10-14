Will go under the hammer a rare Toyota Land Cruiser FJ45LV 1967

In the auction Bring a Trailer for sale a unique SUV Toyota Land Cruiser FJ45LV in 1967 with a longer wheelbase.

This car is one of 1000 LHD models released in Japan by Gifu Auto Body Company from 1963 to 1967. Version vehicle offered for auction is a variation of the long-wheelbase model FJ40 Land Cruiser, imported to the US in 2016. Since the car is there.

The interior of the SUV stands out with its 2-colour and 3-spoke wheel. Figure mileage on the odometer is only 60 thousand km.

Toyota Land Cruiser equipped with a 3.9-liter engine, which works in a duet with a 3-speed manual transmission. Binds them all-wheel drive. Auction the price tag of this item at the moment is 13 thousand 750 dollars

