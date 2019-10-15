Will live: in India, the couple found the girl, alive buried in the cemetery
In India, the cemetery was discovered buried in a clay pot girl. This writes the Russian newspaper “Sight” with reference to The Sun.
It is reported that the baby was found by working, wakabyashi the grave of another girl born dead. Spouses stood by, crying for his daughter when he heard a baby crying.
“At some point I thought that my daughter was alive, but in fact the voice came from the pot”, — said the eyewitness Khitesh Kumar.
Workers opened the pot and found the girl alive. After which the place was called the police and ambulance.
It is indicated that the area where the buried child, is sufficiently insulated and the girl was buried four to six hours before she was able to save.
It is reported that the girl was taken to the hospital. The child has many infections, and it weighs only 1.5 kilograms. Now she is in ICU on ventilation.
At the moment the child is unable to eat independently. However, the couple who found the girl, is going to cure it and to adopt.
As notes the edition, the girl’s parents could get rid of it, because in the tradition of the Indian boys in the family are considered above the girls.
According to the American non-governmental organizations “Project, the invisible girls,” every year, tens of thousands of Indian girls are disposed of through abortion.
