Will pause to give birth to: Jamal spoke about the addition to the family
Popular singer Jamala, has released a best-of album “10”, said she is ready to take a break in career and to devote himself to the family. The winner of “Eurovision” plans to have a second child.
“I think I’ll take a break to give birth again. We will be happy to wait for replenishment, because I would love to have a big family. For example, my mom’s family had 7 children, my dad 2 — he and sister”, said Jamal in the program “Ranok z with Ukraine”.
Jamal believes that it is possible to successfully combine family and career, but do not want to miss the most important moments — it is her child.
“Now, for example, I really miss you when you go on vacation or on tour — I do not see the Emir. And I think that’s the main point, which really upsets me. But to take it with you can’t, because it’s hard for him. But don’t worry, he’s fine — he’s father, my husband’s parents — they are just incredible nanny”, — said the singer in interview to the channel “Ukraine”.
Jamal also said that her husband understands her profession. Despite the fact that Bekir under the age of eight years, singer says, the wisdom he possesses in abundance. Almost all of the potential argument translates into a quiet family discussion.
“I am very temperamental, impulsive, sometimes I regret what I said. Bekir more balanced and calmer, he keeps it to himself… And if we have a question, we very calmly discussed”, — said Jamal in the broadcast channel “Ukraine”.
We will remind, this year the singer celebrates a decade of creative activity. The artist released the album and preparing for tour in 10 cities of Ukraine.
In may she presented a Solo clip.
