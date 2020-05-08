Will retirees from ORDA to hospitlity
Ukrainian retirees residing on the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk and Lugansk regions, after the abolition of quarantine restrictions and the opening of the PPC will be able to receive government payments in full.
It is reported portal “UKRINFORM” with reference to the statement of the head of GU of the Pension Fund of Ukraine in Donetsk region Natalia Happy, made Wednesday, may 6, during the briefing in Kramatorsk.
Persons of retirement age, who rely on state payments from Ukraine residing in the temporarily occupied regions of the country, after removing the quarantine and opening of the crossings will be able to receive pensions for all time of restrictive measures. This applies to all citizens, observe the norms of legislation of Ukraine.
“Of course, we have taken into account all the assessed amount. If a person is drawn, complies with the requirements of the current legislation, he will receive all of their pension payments,” — said Natalia Happy, answering the question about whether living in ORDA pensioners to obtain their entitlements.
