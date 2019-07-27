Will Smith and guy Ritchie for the first time entered in “club of billionaires”
Saturday, July 27, the Walt Disney Studio announced that the film “Aladdin” has grossed a billion dollars. The picture, taken based on the eponymous animated feature in 1992, appeared in theaters in may. The budget amounted to 183 million dollars. And although critics gave “Aladdin” pretty cool evaluation, the audience of this tale, designed for viewing the whole family liked. This is evidenced by the commercial success of the film.
Took a picture of the iconic British Director guy Ritchie. None of his films do not fall into the so-called “club of billionaires”. Be collected in world hire more than billion dollars could not such famous films Richie as “lock, stock, and two Smoking barrels”, “snatch”, “Sherlock Holmes”.
The Genie in the film, played by a popular actor will Smith. The films also never collected a billion dollars at the box office. Recall, Smith starred in the blockbuster “independence Day”, “Bad boys”, “Men in black”, “I am legend”, “Hancock”, “suicide Squad”.
Read “the FACTS”: I like the constant work of the actor. The President is a temporary employment — will Smith
The days of “the FACTS” reported that “spider-Man: Away from home” has raised over a billion dollars. After the success of “Aladdin” in “club of billionaires” now 41 film. It is headed by recently the film “the Avengers: Conclusion,” which beat “Avatar” set in 2009. Experts believe that by the end of this year at least one movie will make it to this club. We are talking about the film version of “the lion King,” which, like “Aladdin”, directed by Walt Disney based on the same cartoon. At the moment the picture has collected in world hire of $ 750 million. And premiered only on July 19.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter