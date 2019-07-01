Will Smith appeared in a bright female image
The actor was photographed on the set of new film.
Will Smith tried on the traditional women’s costume, was putting on my makeup, and published a provocative picture in your profile in the social network Instagram, reported the Chronicle.info with reference to news N.
The network has “exploded” rapid review. A ironically wrote that the Hollywood actor is very women’s clothing.
American actor will Smith played the Genie in the film guy Ritchie’s “Aladdin”. The photo apparently was taken during the shooting process. American movie star decided to share a picture to remind you that the film is still in theaters.
But the photo caused a completely different reaction. A ironic laugh at the image of Smith.