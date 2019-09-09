Will Smith got the lead role in the fantasy film “Genius”
September 9, 2019
Work is already in full swing!
The film will be an adaptation of the novel by Markus Kuroda Seiki.
The film will unfold in the near future. With ordinary people the world is inhabited by others, having superpowers; such people were often called abnormal, or “brilliant”.
Smith will play agent nick Cooper — he’s one of those abnormal working while in governmental organizations, where are terrorists from the “genius.”
Akiva Goldsman’ll produce and write the script of the film.