Will Smith will play the role of a crime boss and drug Lord

American actor will Smith will play the role of a crime boss and drug Lord Nicky Barnes in the film “the Council” (The Council).

Уилл Смит сыграет роль криминального авторитета и наркобарона

A Thriller dedicated to a criminal syndicate, consisting of seven African American men, who ruled Harlem in the 1970’s and early 80-ies with the aim of creating self-sufficient and monitoring of the African-American city-state funded by selling drugs.

Real Barnes collaborated with the Italian-American mafia, international drug trafficking until his arrest in 1978.

He was sentenced to life imprisonment and became a Federal informant under the witness protection program. Barnes died in 2012.

Producer and screenwriter of the film was Peter Landesman. He has worked with Smith in the film “the Protector.”

