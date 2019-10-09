Will Smith with his wife and sons at the premiere of his film “Gemini”
Will Smith in Hollywood presented the film “Gemini” in which the actor with the help of computer technologies has turned into a younger version of himself.
To compare whether similar young Smith on the screen itself that time, could his wife jada, whom he has been together for 23 years. She, along with the sons of will, Jaden and Trey arrived for the screening at TCL Chinese Theatre.
In the film the hero of will — a hired killer, who is going to leave that job, when suddenly in his path stands his young clone. The script of the film was written over 20 years ago, but to shoot for a long time not started.
Among the actors, which was intended for the lead role was Clint Eastwood, Harrison Ford, Mel Gibson, Nicolas cage and Sean Connery.
In the end, the star of the movie was will Smith, and Director’s chair was taken by ang Lee, who created the “Crouching tiger, hidden dragon”, “Brokeback mountain”, “Hulk”, “Life of PI” and other acclaimed works.
For reviews of the first viewers of the presentation, held in new York, the film impresses with visual effects.