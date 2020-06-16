‘Will still be useful’: the rush to create a vaccine against coronavirus can affect its quality
Desperate attempts to keep the economy afloat and as quickly as possible to create a vaccine against coronavirus, can cause the drug will be weaker than it could be. This writes Fox News.
According to Bloomberg, although the vaccine with a “knockout blow” would be ideal, early vaccines may have limited range of action, says Robin Shattock, Professor at the Imperial College in London, is leading the development of an experimental vaccine.
“It is unclear whether this protection from infection or protection from disease — told Satok. It is possible that a vaccine that only protects against serious diseases, it will be very useful.”
“The vaccine should protect against disease, not against infection,” said Dennis Burton, an immunologist and vaccine researcher from the Scripps Research in La JOLLA (CA).
Such a vaccine may lead to improvement of the situation in the areas, tired of the quarantine.
“I guess the next day after someone is immunized, he will think: “I can go back to normal. All will be well,” said Michael Kinch, Vice-President at Washington University in St. Louis. — They don’t necessarily realize that may still be susceptible to infection”.
The Department noted that few, if any, vaccines are 100 percent effective for all recipients. The world health organization (who) on 9 June listed a total of 136 candidates for the vaccine, 10 of which are under clinical evaluation.
According to the official representative of Management on control over products and medicines of Michael Felberbaum, the Agency could potentially consider vaccines related to the prevention of serious diseases, if the data confirm the benefits of vaccination. According to him, for obtaining the license for the vaccine is not required of confirmed actions to protect against infection.
For example, to upgrade from 11 Jun from Moderna, Inc., the company said that the primary endpoint of the study at a late stage is the prevention of symptomatic disease COVID-19. According to Kinch, “will never be truly perfect vaccine”, although monitoring is imperfect, but practical vaccines.
