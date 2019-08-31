Will the Tom Holland to participate in the movies about Spider-Man?
Regardless of what the partnership between Marvel and Sony stopped actor Tom Holland will continue to participate in the next parts of the series about Spider-Man. He already starred as the main character in the recent movie “Spider-Man: Away from home”.
After joint work of the companies, Marvel and Sony were terminated, for a long time it was not clear whether they will continue Tom Holland shooting in the franchise on Spider-Man or someone else will be invited to the role of Peter Parker. Not so long ago a celebrity yourself clarified this issue, saying that he was allowed to take part in a future movie.
Tom Holland has become the third actor in the image of Spider-Man to Sony. Prior to this role Peter Parker played by Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield.