Will to live: the man restored the penis 16 years after injury
25-year-old civil servant from India named Ramesh had lost a child your genital organ as a result of the electric shock and had to go through reconstructive plastic surgery on the penis. This writes The Sun.
Is reported that was conducted 16 years after the injury the operation lasted 8 hours, and during this time the surgeons took tissue with blood vessels and nerves of the arm and elbow of a patient to the newly created penis regained full sensitivity.
Then the man in penis implants put which will help to attain erection.
Naturally, after the injury, the guy lost the chance for the usual intimate joy, but now the surgeons say he will be able to gain full enjoyment from sexual intimacy. Implants that work like little pumps, able to pump up the penis with blood. Recently they are widely used in reconstructive surgeries for men who are victims of severe injuries or birth defects.
As for Ramesh, he said that this operation was a miracle.
In childhood and adolescence, he was subjected to harsh ridicule from peers who teased him genosuicide. Injury to the penis occurred at the time when Ramesh was 9 years old, and the electricity struck him from head to toe. He accidentally touched bare wire to his native village.
As previously reported “FACTS” in India was a tragic case: a man’s penis is turned into a ball because of two cysts.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter