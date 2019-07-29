Will Ukraine grow rich: the IMF and Ukrainian experts have different opinion
The first half of 2019, the behind, and financial institutions compare their projections with reality and adjust expectations on the pace of economic development.
In the last days adjusted its forecast regarding the pace of economic development of Ukraine presented the economic development Ministry and the national Bank, and then the international monetary Fund has published a report on the prospects of the world economyby updating data and by country. I must say, internal and external experts assess Ukraine’s future in different ways.
IMF: Ukraine at risk
The international monetary Fund in its July report “the Outlook for the global economy” once again downgraded its forecast for economic development. And, although the change in the forecast compared with the previous April report, small, only minus 0.1%, but the IMF worsens the prognosis for the first time. That is, the global economy continues to deteriorate faster than expected. The main reason for the worsening Outlook is the ongoing trade war between China and USA, uncertainty, uncertainty resulting from Brexit and destabilization in energy prices due to increasing geopolitical tensions.
The IMF publishes forecasts for the next two years. In 2018, predicted that global economic growth in 2019 will amount to 3.9%. In January 2019, the forecast for 2019 was downgraded to 3.5% in April to 3.3% in July to 3.2%. That is, “unplanned” reduction in the growth rate of the economy in General amounted to 0.7%, which is too much in the world.
The IMF also changed the forecast for groups of countries, which includes Ukraine. In particular, from April to July forecast for economic growth in developing countries deteriorated by 0.3% (to 4.1%). However, the group of countries of Central and Eastern Europe improved the forecast of 0.2%. However, even with the “increase” average forecast growth in the region will amount to only 1%.
“Lowered the forecast for emerging market and developing countries of Europe for 2019 largely reflects the Outlook of the economy of Turkey, where the projected resumption of the decline in activity associated with the necessary adjustment policies. In some other countries of Central and Eastern Europe are high growth thanks to robust domestic demand and rising wage levels”, – stated in the IMF report.
Optimistic words about “some other countries” seems to directly relate to the Ukraine, where, as noted by experts, the economic development mainly occurs due to domestic consumption and higher wages. So we can hope that the strong slowdown of the Ukrainian economy is not threatened.
Co-founder of the Ukrainian Institute of the future, the Director of economic programs Amelin sure that decrease of 0.1% for the global economy is a critical indicator, but this is an alarm bell.
“We are on the threshold of the global economic crisis, some experts say that it has already begun, but is sluggish. First and foremost, any crisis in the world affect the demand for the trust assets – such as the metal, by the exporter of which is Ukraine. We are, unfortunately, dependent on exports. If we compare the dynamics of prices of primary assets with the dynamics of Ukrainian GDP, we see a very high correlation. Accordingly, reduction in the development of the world economy, as a rule, leads to a decrease in the number of demand for raw assets. This can affect the price changes on these assets, and foreign currency proceeds to Ukraine, and on revenue collection, to influence the devaluation and inflation. To these negative consequences be avoided, the government should prepare a crisis response plan, which not only will reduce the influence of this factor, which is described in the calculation of the IMF 0.1 percent, but also to prepare for future crisis, which is inevitable,” says Amelin.
The IMF forecast for 2020 is adjusted not so much. In October 2018 was predicted that in 2020 the world GDP will grow by 3.7%. In January 2019, the figure dropped to 3.6% in July to 3.5%. Including in developing countries in 2020, the projected GDP growth of 4.7% (previously forecast was 4.8%), and in the countries of Central and Eastern Europe 2.3% (0.5% lower).
The economy Ministry forecast in 2020: in the best case, +3.3% in the worst 0.2% of GDP
Forecast for Ukraine from the Ministry of economy was based more on the April figures IMF: growth of world GDP in 2019 of 3.3%, instead of 3.2 in 2020 and 3.6, whereas now it is projected as 3.5%. But this difference of 0.1% can even be called insignificant, if we compare the forecasts for Ukraine from the IMF and the Ministry of economy.
Thus, according to the International monetary Fund, GDP growth in Ukraine in 2019 could reach 2.7%, and in 2020 – 3%, in 2021 and 2022-m – 3.1, and 3.2 percent, respectively. Compared to the April IMF report, the forecast for Ukraine is not changed.
Under the baseline scenario, economy, GDP growth in 2020 should reach 3.3 percent in 2021-m is 3.8, in 2022 is 4.1%. Although the economy Ministry is considering alternative scenarios and the possible impact of various external factors.
In another scenario, which we wrote, involves more than the same external and internal conditions as the underlying, but significant, wage growth in Ukraine and increase spending of the population (that is, the development on the “consumer model”), the growth of GDP in 2020 and 2021 may be 3.6%, and in 2022 will slow down a little to 3.3%.
Developed in the economy and an alternative scenario which assumes an increase of negative factors. Such as the unfolding of a new wave of global financial and economic crisis, the strengthening of hybrid threats to national economy by Russia, a significant increase in prices on world energy markets, low grain harvest in Ukraine, etc. In this scenario, there is a danger that the Ukrainian economy may not rise and fall. In 2020 change in GDP is -0.2%, 2021-m – a-0.7%, and only in 2020 will probably go to the plus 1% growth.
Of course, such a sad prospect awaits Ukraine only in case if all the negative factors will act simultaneously. If “work” only some of them, this will lead to a reduction in GDP, but not fall.
In particular, the negative contribution from the full introduction of the Russian gas pipeline “Nord stream 2” and “Turkish stream” and significant reduction of transit of the Ministry of Economics estimates of 0.6-0.7% of GDP, a possible blocking of the ports of the Azov sea – from 0.3% of GDP. In the worst scenario, changes in world market prices for Ukrainian export products or the loss of GDP is about 0.5-0.6%, in the case of poor harvest of grain – 0,6-0,8%.
But if there is still a tax on this capital, it will lead to GDP growth of 1.1%, nevertheless, to fiscal losses of the same size (1.1% of GDP), so that the great not be a problem.
The national Bank is full of optimism
The national Bank of Ukraine, unlike the IMF has improved its forecast for economic development of Ukraine in comparison with April. According to analysts, the NBU, we expect this year the growth of GDP by 2.5 to 3%, in – by 2.9 and 3.2%. “Due to the more resilient domestic demand, better terms of trade and the expectation of increased grain yield”, as mentioned at the briefing on monetary policy on 18 July.
In subsequent years, the main driver of economic growth will remain domestic demand, according to the NBU. The increase in private consumption will slow, but will be significant influenced by the increase in real household incomes – wages, pension payments, and remittances from abroad. A significant support to the economy will have investments in fixed capital, which will continue to grow rapidly, according to the NBU.
The limiting factors for economic growth are seen as weak economic activity in the world and the reduction of gas transit to Europe due to the construction of bypass pipelines.
Experts: reforms will allow Ukraine to pass the crisis painlessly
The President of the Association of taxpayers of Ukraine, member of the Supervisory Board of the Ukrainian Rada business Grigol Katamadze said that the IMF must be treated carefully.
“Of course, Ukraine as a part of the global world will respond to any trends in the world economy – both positive and negative. But if we are serious about reform, if we are prepared for the challenges that will be before us, then globally we will not be affected. Lately we talk a lot about the Doctrine of economic security is a key component. We need to understand what problems arise and what threats are inside. What to do to minimize those tendencies, which says the international monetary Fund. We need to liberate the Ukrainian economy from the pressure that she experiences, and then we’ll get fewer losses possible crisis,” – said Grigol Katamadze.
A senior analyst at the Institute for socio-economic transformation Vyacheslav Cherkashin says that for the stable development of the economy of Ukraine is urgently needed radical Pension reform, as well as a complex for the protection of economic security.
“Ukraine is facing two key challenges, due to the departure and aging of the population. The first – in Ukraine, as in Bulgaria, Latvia and Poland, by 2050, the workforce reduction will amount to over 30%. It is expected a sharp reduction in labour supply and a battle begins over the employee. Second call – after 30 years, public spending on the pension system and health care will exceed 25% of GDP. If nothing is done, the country will face an inevitable increase in the tax burden on economically active population”, – the expert said in comments to the website Today.