Will wipe the glass of the aptly joked about flying in space robot Russian Fedora
Russian experimental robot Fedor (FEDOR) went to the International space station with a specific program task.
About it write the Russian mass media.
According to press reports, the robot was sent with a soft toy on Board the spacecraft “Soyuz MS-14”. Cosmonaut Alexander Skvortsov did not disclose details of the task robot on the ISS.
“I want to leave some intrigue. I’m better then off and will show what will happen to him and what he will do,” he said.
At the same time, blogger Rustem Adagamov on Facebook revealed the purpose of the mission of the robot in space. In his opinion, the whole operation with the flight carries no practical meaning.
“It became known that would do to the ISS’s robot arm FEDOR, who was sent into orbit. Cosmonaut Alexander Skvortsov will wear the suit of the operator and try to help the manipulator to wipe the glass window with a cloth to hold the flashlight, wire cutters to cut the wire and put a plug. In fact, this entire program is the operation of the manipulator on the ISS… It should be only for public relations, Dmitry Rogozin, nothing more”, — he said.