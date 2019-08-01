William Browder hopes that the government of Johnson will start to use the ‘Magnitsky amendment’ (PHOTO)

Loading...

Founder of the British investment Fund Hermitage Capital William Browder, who has accused the Russian government of corruption, and then was convicted in absentia in Russia for fraud, hopes that the new UK government led by Boris Johnson will soon begin to use the “Magnitsky amendment” that hasn’t been involved with London. This financier said Monday night in an interview with Sky News television.

“The Magnitsky laws allow you to freeze the foreign assets of those who violate human rights in Russia, and to deny them visas. Such laws were adopted in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and several other countries. Most of these countries are already beginning to use them, but the UK still does not do this, although it should, Browder said, quoted by TASS. – The new head of the [British] foreign Minister Dominic Raab was the one who proposed the bill, so that now, upon taking office, he can have an amendment that I hope he’ll do it.”

Browder said that he knew Raab, speaking for the adoption of the Magnitsky act in the UK. At the initiative of the Raab in the Kingdom in connection with the case of Sergei Magnitsky (even before the adoption of the Magnitsky act in the U.S.) was the ban on the entry of persons suspected in violation of human rights.

“Amendment Magnitnogo” to the new law on sanctions and anti-money laundering was adopted in may of last year, but the British law will become effective only after the UK leaves the EU and the expiry of the transitional period after Brexit. British MPs have repeatedly expressed dissatisfaction about the fact that the “Magnitsky amendment” is still not used and still some time will not apply.

The British version of the “Magnitsky amendment” conforms to adopted the same law that allows you to freeze the assets and prohibit the issuance of visas to foreign officials implicated in corruption and human rights violations. The amendment also implies that the names of the persons involved in gross human rights violations will be made public.

Headed by Browder of Hermitage Capital Management from 1995 to 2006 was one of the largest foreign investment funds in the Russian stock market. In 2007 the Prosecutor’s office suspected its subsidiaries in tax evasion. After searches in the company of the lawyer of Fund Sergey Magnitsky accused officials of MIA and Prosecutor’s office to use the received materials for embezzlement of the state more than $ 230 million, disguised as a VAT refund.

In response, prosecutors accused Magnitsky of tax evasion. He was arrested and died in SIZO “Matrosskaya Tishina” in November 2009 at the age of 37 years. Before his death, Magnitsky was deprived of medical care and, in fact, tortured. His death caused a huge public resonance in Russia and abroad, and also became the reason for adopting the so-called Magnitsky act in different countries, involving sanctions for corrupt officials and those engaged in human rights violations. Such laws appeared in the United States, Canada, the UK and other EU countries.

After the release of “the Panama document” in 2016, the Centre for the investigation of corruption and organized crime published evidence that stolen money from the budget mentioned by Magnitsky, settled in the accounts of long-time friend of Russian President Vladimir Putin cellist Sergei Roldugin – called “purse” of Putin.

Meanwhile, against William Browder in Russia excite all new criminal cases, although it has twice in absentia condemned. On 11 July 2013, the Tver court of Moscow found him guilty of tax evasion in especially large amounts (522 million) and sentenced to nine years in prison on charges of tax evasion amounting to more than 522 million rubles through falsifying tax returns and illegal use of benefits intended for the disabled.

In July 2014, Russia announced Browder on the international wanted list. The Prosecutor General’s office has repeatedly sent to Interpol request for the arrest of the founder of Hermitage Capital.

At the end of 2017, the Tver court of Moscow again sentenced Browder to nine years in prison, finding him guilty in deliberate bankruptcy and tax evasion of more than 3 billion rubles. To the same date was sentenced Browder partner Ivan Cherkasov.

Russian investigators have accused Browder in several murders, including Magnitsky, and in the creation of a criminal community.