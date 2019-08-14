Willy Tokarev “cheated” on 27 thousand dollars, became known one of the reasons for the sudden…
Shortly before his death, the musician Willie Tokarev survived great stress, which could not recover and that could be one of the reasons for his death. About it in interview to the edition “the Interlocutor” said a close friend of singer Vladimir Mikhailov.
Read thakrey Willie Tokarev: the young widow began to gasp for breath at the tomb of the singer
According to him, in Moscow Willy Tokarev faced with scams. They convinced him to purchase a unique sound amplifier for the music Studio. Her singer organized in your own apartment in the heart of the Russian capital. For the equipment, the musician has paid 27 thousand dollars.
“For this amplifier it gave 27 thousand dollars. Already here we realized that it is absolutely useless thing that he could not be useful in work”, — said Mikhailov.
Tokarev was turned to Mikhailov. He asked, so he tried to find his deceived people. The musician wanted it returned at least half of the money. Given that the last time he lived a wealthy life, the amount that the singer gave to swindlers, was quite serious and was hit hard on his budget. Unfortunately, the money was recovered.
According to Mikhailov, the singer has died after a battle with cancer. In early June, he went to the doctors in new York, who after the examination gave him a month of life — so, in fact, happened.
As previously reported “FACTS” about the death of the legendary singer Willie Tokarev became known on 4 August. He was 84 years old.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter