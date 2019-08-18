Wilson Reybold stated that he had spoken to the police on the situation of SNS-Lavalin (PHOTO)

Loading...

Former justice Minister Jody Wilson-Reybold said that she spoke with the RCMP in connection with the investigation into SNC-Lavalin when the police approached her.

In the interview, full version of which will air on Sunday, Wilson-Reybold said that it was not contacted by the police after appearing on last week’s damning report by the ethics Commissioner, Mario Dion, in which the data that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his team repeatedly violated the rules of ethics, exerting pressure on her to force to interfere in the judicial business of the company.

But she said the RCMP officers came to her first.

“I had no contact with the RCMP since then, they have released their statement, but I want to say that I spoke with the RCMP and it took place in the spring of last year,”said Wilson-Reybold.

“I have no right to disclose the content of our conversations. It’s confidential, so nothing else I can say”.

She added that he did not know whether the police to anyone else.

Scandal SNC-Lavalin began in February 2019 after the Globe&Mail has reported that senior officials from the Prime Minister’s office put pressure on Wilson Reybold, with the intention to reverse the decision of the attorney-General failed in québec in the transaction, allowing her to avoid a criminal trial.

Trudeau initially declared the report “false.”

But the resonance of the testimony of Wilson Rabold in the justice Committee of the house of Commons shortly afterwards confirmed that it was carried out, she said, the whole campaign is incorrect action on the part of Trudeau and his 10 most senior staff to get her to intervene and save the company from prosecution.

SNC-Lavalin, accused of corruption and fraud in connection with bribery of officials in the regime of former Libyan dictator Muammar Gaddafi in the period from 2001 to 2011.

Investigation Dion confirmed the allegations made by the Wilson-Reybold, who said that Trudeau had violated the law on conflict of interests, using his position to protect the private interests of a third party and forcing their employees to do the same.

Trudeau said he takes “full responsibility” for their actions in relation to this situation, but refused to apologize, insisting that he did nothing wrong and only defended what he called, canadian jobs.

After the release of the report of Dion, on Wednesday, the leader of the conservatives Andrew Scheer called the RCMP to conduct an investigation to determine whether the intervention of Trudeau’s attempt to obstruct justice.

After the publication of the report, the RCMP issued a statement where they say that they are studying this issue.

“The RCMP is carefully studying this issue, checking all available information and take appropriate action in accordance with the requirements, – said the press-Secretary Chantal Payette in a statement to Global News. We find it inappropriate to make further comments on this issue at the present time”.

The Ottawa criminal lawyer Michael Spratt answered questions from Global News on Friday, saying that in his opinion, any investigation the RCMP will probably consider whether it was obstruction of justice.

“It is not clear, let Lee Trudeau justice, said Sprott. But especially it is not clear whether in this context, to follow conviction”.

The penal code forbids anyone “to obstruct, pervert or disrupt the course of justice in the proceedings” or to commit any action in order to intimidate the Minister of justice.

Wilson Reybold asked during her testimony to the Committee in February, whether it considers that the pressure exerted on it, is illegal.

At that time she replied in the negative.

In an interview with Global News to Wilson Reybold said, “of Course, I hope that the RCMP will continue to perform their work as they see appropriate, but after the appearance of the report of the ethics Commissioner, where I also discovered something I didn’t know, I’m sure they again will act in the direction which it deems appropriate”.

Reporters asked the staff of the office of the Prime Minister with the question, I contacted them by police.

They replied that query was not in relation to staff, or legal representatives.