Wimbledon became for Svitolina most generous tournament in his career

Уимблдон стал для Свитолиной самым щедрым турниром в карьере

Elina Svitolina

Elina Svitolina became the first Ukrainian tennis player who reached the semifinals of Wimbledon.

The first racket of Ukraine won the biggest prize in her career – and her Bank account was replenished by 588 thousand pounds (about 734 thousand dollars).

In addition, the tournament Svitolina scored 770 points and rise in the WTA rankings from 8 to 7 place.

Another Ukrainian, who during the tournament became the second racket of Ukraine – Diana Yastremsky, who left Wimbledon at 1/8, earned 220 thousand dollars.

The now ex-second racket of Ukraine Lesya Tsurenko and Kateryna Kozlova finished the tournament in the first round, and their prize was 56 thousand dollars.

