Wimbledon became for Svitolina most generous tournament in his career
Elina Svitolina
Elina Svitolina became the first Ukrainian tennis player who reached the semifinals of Wimbledon.
The first racket of Ukraine won the biggest prize in her career – and her Bank account was replenished by 588 thousand pounds (about 734 thousand dollars).
In addition, the tournament Svitolina scored 770 points and rise in the WTA rankings from 8 to 7 place.
Another Ukrainian, who during the tournament became the second racket of Ukraine – Diana Yastremsky, who left Wimbledon at 1/8, earned 220 thousand dollars.
The now ex-second racket of Ukraine Lesya Tsurenko and Kateryna Kozlova finished the tournament in the first round, and their prize was 56 thousand dollars.