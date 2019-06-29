Win a Ferrari ended the qualification Grand Prix Austria

| June 29, 2019 | Sport | No Comments

Победой "Феррари" завершилась квалификация Гран-При Австрии

Charles LeClair
The driver of the “Scuderia Ferrari” Charles LeClair won the qualification for the 9th leg of the Formula 1 Grand Prix of Austria.

The second time showed the current world champion and the leader of the current season Lewis Hamilton. However, the stewards Grand Prix punished the driver of “Mercedes” with a fine with the loss of three positions at the start of tomorrow’s race for the incident, which happened in the first part of qualifying, when Lewis prevented the racer Alfa Romeo Kimi Raikkonen, who was on a fast lap.

Having considered the circumstances of the incident and after hearing the pilots, the stewards, acknowledged guilt of the driver of the Mercedes is a 5 – time world champion will start the race from 5th place..

Finished third qualification of the pilot of Red bull Max Verstappen.

Partner LeClair at Ferrari Sebastian Vettel because of problems with the car could not take part in the final session and had to start the race tenth, but thanks to the penalty of Kevin Magnussen in the “Haas” will start the race from 9th position.

We will add that in the last three stages the racers Ferrari, has twice won the qualification.

Share Button

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.