Win a Ferrari ended the qualification Grand Prix Austria
Charles LeClair
The driver of the “Scuderia Ferrari” Charles LeClair won the qualification for the 9th leg of the Formula 1 Grand Prix of Austria.
The second time showed the current world champion and the leader of the current season Lewis Hamilton. However, the stewards Grand Prix punished the driver of “Mercedes” with a fine with the loss of three positions at the start of tomorrow’s race for the incident, which happened in the first part of qualifying, when Lewis prevented the racer Alfa Romeo Kimi Raikkonen, who was on a fast lap.
Having considered the circumstances of the incident and after hearing the pilots, the stewards, acknowledged guilt of the driver of the Mercedes is a 5 – time world champion will start the race from 5th place..
Finished third qualification of the pilot of Red bull Max Verstappen.
Partner LeClair at Ferrari Sebastian Vettel because of problems with the car could not take part in the final session and had to start the race tenth, but thanks to the penalty of Kevin Magnussen in the “Haas” will start the race from 9th position.
We will add that in the last three stages the racers Ferrari, has twice won the qualification.