Win cirrhosis of the liver and remove bile in one fell swoop!

In ancient times, when the tale cannot be separated from reality, the ocean of the sky, and the gods lived near the people, Aphrodite loved Adonis so beautiful that the goddess had forgotten to Olympus and was happy to live next to a favorite in the gardens of Cyprus. The lovers were engaged in picking fruit and hunting wild animals, trying not to leave even for a moment. But, as often happens, happiness doesn’t last forever.
Hunting, Adonis died at the tusks of a wild boar. After learning about the death of her lover, the goddess went to find his body in the mountains. On the steep mountain trails covered with sharp stones and thorns, Aphrodite didn’t notice his own wounds and stains the ground drops of blood. Finding Adonis, she ordered to have his blood turned into a beautiful anemones. A drop of blood of Aphrodite steel luxury pink flowers of wild rose.
Since then, every spring, anemones and roses on the wild rose bloom at the same time, meeting again and again. Of course this is only legend, but have you ever noticed that when you see a blooming rose, smile and can’t resist, from nowhere came soft?
Briar – the elder brother of garden roses, wild shrub. It can be found anywhere – in the woods, on a mountain slope, in the Park, on the banks of the river and on the side of the road. The plant is easily recognize even a child, and in folk medicine used literally all parts – flowers, fruits, leaves, roots. Many herbalists are so confident in the miraculous properties of rose hips that you include him in everything, without exception, medicinal fees.
Orange rose hips collected in September, have the greatest concentration of nutrients. Later, when the berries turn red, the vitamin content decreases slightly.
WHAT ARE ROSE HIPS MEDICINAL PROPERTIES
Rosehip – champion the content of nutrients. Its main distinguishing feature, of course, possible to consider the abundance in the fruit of vitamin C that exceeds the lemon in 50 times. Rose hips also contain vitamins B1, B2, K, E, B6, bioflavonoids, sugars, pectins, organic acids, tannins, salts of iron, manganese, phosphorus, magnesium, calcium. Also, rosehip has powerful anti-bacterial and antibacterial properties.
- A decoction of the crushed fruits works well as a choleretic and anti-inflammatory agent, has a beneficial effect on the functioning of the digestive system, diuretic and it is not irritating to the epithelium of the kidneys.
- I must say that the rich content of vitamin C reduces cholesterol in the blood and, therefore, prevents the formation of atherosclerotic plaques.
- Vitamin P strengthens capillaries and facilitates the absorption of ascorbic acid.
- Carotene or vitamin a increases the body’s resistance. Vitamins B1 and B2 required for the synthesis of visual purple, and participates in the blood-forming organs.
- Vitamin K improves svorachivanie the blood and is necessary when the tendency to hemorrhage.
- Vitamins and microelements contained in wild rose, allow it to be used in anemia, weakening of the body after diseases, atherosclerosis.
BENEFITS OF ROSE HIPS
Extract of rose, syrup and infusion is very effective for pneumonia, diphtheria, scarlet fever, whooping cough.
It is not necessary to consider drugs rose, as the only remedy for these serious diseases, but, applying them simultaneously with the main prescribed medications, you can speed up the healing process.
It has long been observed unconditional benefits from the use of rosehip for healing wounds, trophic ulcers, kidney stones and liver, bleeding, gastritis with low acidity, badly fused bone fractures, abnormalities in metabolic processes.
In Russia the berries are rose hips traditionally brewed in the winter cold because it is noticed that with the tea from rose hips it is possible to survive the winter without colds.
Chinese medicine has been practicing the use of roots of wild rose, when it is necessary to strengthen the digestion and for the removal of worms.
Tibet the fruits treat tuberculosis, neurasthenia, and atherosclerosis.
In Siberia preserved the recipes of healing cooked in honey with rose petals of erysipelatous inflammations. Navara from the roots cure the fungus on my feet.
METHODS OF PREPARATION
- A decoction of rose hips can be prepared two ways: Whole berries – two handfuls pour 500 ml of boiling water in a thermos. Leave for 7-8 hours (overnight). Strain and take by adding a teaspoon of sugar
- Clean the berries from the hairs inside the fruit, and grind in a meat grinder or in any other way. Pour 300 ml of water, put on fire and boil 15 minutes. Drain. The broth take half a Cup before meals, three times a day.
INFUSION OF ROSE HIPS
- Affects the body beneficially, reduces and stops bleeding, removes bile, stimulates work of sexual glands, promotes healing of burns, frostbite and other wounds, has excellent regenerative properties.
- Very helpful for circulatory disorders. To prepare an infusion of rose hips, in a container (thermos) lay a tablespoon of berries and pour 500 ml boiling water, to insist until the morning.
- Take half a Cup twice a day 30 minutes before meals. After two days the infusion loses its beneficial properties, so no need to cook it for future use.