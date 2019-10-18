Win-win mission: unite airlines for affordable flights from USA to Europe
Passengers of Norwegian Air and JetBlue will be able to fly between Europe and the United States due to connecting flights on a single reservation as part of the planned partnership.
Norwegian Air and JetBlue said that if agreed, the partnership will take effect in the middle of next year.
Norwegian, the third largest low-cost airline (low cost carrier) in Europe, has updated the market for transatlantic travel rates at discount prices. He challenged the traditional carriers such as British Airways, but large-scale expansion left the company with large debts and in the red.
The partnership will connect with JetBlue flights JetBlue of about 100 cities of America with the Norwegian network in new York, Boston and Fort Lauderdale, where the airline serves over 20 European destinations.
In connection with the latest news, shares of the company Norwegian Air, which reduces the cost to try to return to profit, increased by 10%.
From Norwegian already has a European partnership with London Gatwick easyJet, but the idyll is not enough American partner.
“Customers will be able to book connecting flights on the web sites of both companies by combining the best of complementary and wide-area networks,” said the airline.
JetBlue said it hopes to break into cheap TRANS-Atlantic travel market.
