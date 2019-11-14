Wine fair and a picnic for English-speaking: how to spend a weekend in Los Angeles (November 15-17)
What: The Exhibition ‘Becoming Los Angeles’
When: Friday-Sunday, 15-18 November.
Where: Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County 900 Exposition Blvd. Los Angeles, CA 90007
Read more: Exhibition tells the story of how Los Angeles from a tiny village to become a metropolis. This 500-year Saga of how the city has gone from cowboys to cars, how the battle raged in his backyard, I was born in Hollywood and why the aqueduct has changed everything.
You will also see a video in which city leaders talk about what it means to be a native of California, living in Los Angeles today. In addition, you can listen to audio recordings of Museum visitors, who were there before you and share what means to them in Los Angeles, and to tell what the City of Angels means to you.
Cost: $0-15.
What: the Exhibition ‘Hall of dinosaurs’
When: Friday-Sunday, 15-18 November.
Where: The Natural History Museum, 900 Exposition Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90007
Read more: In this exhibit, guests can explore the age of dinosaurs and learn how scientists discover their remains.
The exhibition covers 2 floors, it features more than 20 exhibits the largest and most interesting dinosaurs and sea creatures that ever lived on prehistoric Earth. In addition, all visitors can feel like real paleontologists and explore more than 300 different fossils, which are part of the collection.
Cost: $0-15.
What: skating Rink at Pershing square
When: Friday-Sunday, 15-18 November.
Where: Pershing Square 532 S Olive St, Los Angeles, Los Angeles, 90013
Read more: Los Angeles opens the traditional winter ice skating at Pershing square. You can not just enjoy your favorite winter pastime of many Americans, but also to admire the beautiful views of Los Angeles.
Cost: $5.
What: AFI Fest 2019
When: Friday-Sunday, 15-18 November.
Where: festival Events will take place in several locations, a list of the shows and their venues — the link.
Read more: Annual AFI FEST returns to Hollywood from 14 to 21 November, there will show more than 100 films, including several world premieres and new films.
Screenings are free of charge entrance to the gala concerts, parties, meetings with Directors and actors — paid, rates vary.
Cost: From $0.
What: Holiday season at the zoo Los Angeles
When: Friday-Sunday, 15-18 November.
Where: Los Angeles Zoo, 5333 Zoo Dr Los Angeles, CA 90027
Read more: a Special holiday program at the zoo Los Angeles starts on November 15. It will last until January 5, 2020.
LA Zoo Lights is nightly entertainment for the whole family: thousands of lights around the zoo, 3D projections, real deer, including two fawns, evening with Santa, cocktail meetings, a night of ugly sweaters, treats, photos and much more.
Cost: $12-22.
What: the Snow Park in Los Angeles
When: Friday-Sunday, 15-18 November.
Where: The Old Lodge 2002 Stadium Way Los Angeles, CA 90026
Read more: Los Angeles — not the coldest city in America, but here you can find winter fun. Close to the centre of the city November 8 is opened snow Park. It will run until the end of 2019 every weekend.
This spacious winter Kingdom visitors can enjoy slides with artificial snow for skiing on the rings, trees are decorated with icicles, snow caps and garlands, light show snowmen, and cozy Lounges with hot cider and cocoa.
Cost: From $3.
What: Free film screening at Union Station
When: Friday, November 15, from 20:00.
Where: Union Station, 800 N Alameda St Los Angeles
Read more: This fall one of the most beloved architectural treasures of Los Angeles — Union Station — organize Fall Film Series, a series of three paintings, the Central theme in which are animated characters.
15 November, guests will see the film Waking Life (2001).
Cost: $0.
What: Evening light show at Descanso Gardens
When: Saturday-Sunday, 17-18 November.
Where: Descanso Gardens, 1418 Descanso Dr Los Angeles 91011
Read more: from 16 November to 5 January is one of the best parks in Los Angeles Descanso Gardens will open to visitors at night to make them fascinating interactive light show.
It includes 10 full-scale light installations placed on the track long of one kilometer. We advise you to schedule at least an hour for an evening walk in the Park.
Children will be delighted by the light show, adults can plan a romantic date and dinner with views of the shimmering lights of the trees in the Maple restaurant, which is inside the Park. During the exhibition, it will change your work schedule to serve visitors at night.
Tickets for a particular day is to book in advance. But first check the time the planned show on the website.
Cost: $28-30.
What: Wine fair
When: Saturday, November 17, from 12:00.
Where: Downtown Burbank 201 N. San Fernando Blvd., CA 91502
Read more: Guests can taste and buy the products more than 30 local shops, wineries and Breweries, as well as light traditional drinks snacks.
The route of the tasting you can expect live music and various shows. In addition, the fair will feature goods from local artisans.
Cost: From $0.
What: Autumn picnic in the Russian school of orange County
When: Sunday, November 18, from 12:00.
Where: Turtle Rock Park, 1 Sunnyhill, Irvine, CA 92603
Read more: At the picnic, will perform a Junior theatre group of pupils of the Russian school. It will show the fairy tale “the Turnip in a new way”. Then teachers and parents will play for all the performance “the Magic ring”. Autumn outing will be held at Turtle Rock park.
Admission is free, everyone is welcome. Come yourself, bring your friends and acquaintances. After the fairy tales you were waiting for a picnic, so bring a tasty meal on the table.
Cost: Free.
In addition, interesting events for every day of the week you can find in our calendar. Come, learn and share with your friends.
Before you visit, check on the website of the event details and venue as they can change.
Keep us up to date with what’s happening in your city. Send information about events for the Russian-speaking Diaspora in the mail eventforumdaily@gmail.com.