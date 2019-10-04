Wine or beer: nutritionists said that less harmful to the body
Nutritionists, after a large number of studies, finally named the most beneficial alcoholic beverage that will not harm the body.
Previously, scientists believed that the most beneficial alcoholic drink is wine. However, recent studies have divided scientists into two camps and now some specialists are sure that the useful is beer.
Almost all studies of the effect of the wine to boil down to studies of resveratrol. This substance group of phytoalexins are formed naturally in some plants, including blueberries and grapes, for protection against parasites. As it turned out, the use of resveratrol is beneficial for the body. It can reduce the level of sugar in blood, prevent the development of diseased cells and fight inflammation.
Unfortunately, the useful component contains not all kinds of wine, but only in red. The high content of resveratrol found in the cultivars Kishmish of the EPA, Charlie, agate don, Thompson, Cabernet Sauvignon, Saperavi, Tanat and others.
Of all the wines, red wine is considered the most useful.
At the same time, studies have shown that Kraft beer more plant compounds, yeast, bacteria, vitamins, minerals and other components that may be useful for the body.
Scientists say that dark beer reduces the risk of cardiovascular diseases and the emergence of blood clots.
The disadvantages of this drink are high calorie.