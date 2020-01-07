Winner of the Golden ball-2018 can continue his career in MLS
Luka Modric
Midfielder of real Madrid and Croatia’s Luka Modric is the main transfer target of the club, “D.C. United” playing in MLS, according to The Athletic.
According to the source, “Di si” believes the experienced Croatian an ideal replacement for Wayne Rooney, who left the team last month.
The capital club have already contacted representatives of the player with a move to MLS in the summer transfer campaign.
The main obstacle is that the contract of the owner of the Golden ball-2018 expires in a year and a half, and the management of real Madrid are ready to consider the transfer of Luke, but only when prompted.
Thus the Croat is extremely interested in the potential transition.
This season, the 34-year-old midfielder has played in 14 matches, making two goals and five assists.