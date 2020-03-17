Winner of the “Golden ball” released from prison on bail of $ 1.6 million.
Ronaldinho
The Paraguayan court rejected the owner of “Golden ball”-2005, the best player in the world by FIFA in 2004 and 2005 Ronaldinho in changing the measure of restraint, according to UOL.
Protection ex-player of national team of Brazil was trying to transfer his client under house arrest. It was offered bail in the amount of more than $ 1.6 million. However, the court refused.
Earlier, the party Ronaldinho have already taken over 750 thousand dollars. attempt to release the Brazilian from custody.
Ronaldinho and his brother Roberto de assis Moreira was arrested at the airport of the capital asunción for a fake passport.
On March 5, the attorney General of Paraguay issued a warrant for the arrest of Brazilian, but the next day the ex-footballer was released from custody. However, several hours later, Ronaldinho was again arrested at the request of the Prosecutor General.
Later, the court decided to extend the arrest of Ronaldinho to six months.