Winner of three awards ‘Grammy’ arrested: the prosecution contains 13 items
American R&B singer and winner of three awards “Grammy” R Kelly was arrested in Chicago in the case of child pornography and obstruction of justice, according to us media. Just the accusation, according to The New York Times, contains 13 items.
According to BBC, the singer’s lawyer, Steve Greenberg, according to the Chicago Sun-Times, confirmed the arrest of R Kelly, but declined to give details. The NYPD has not officially announced the arrest of R Kelly.
For 52-year-old R Kelly, the author of hits I Believe I Can Fly and Bump n ‘ Grind, this is not the first problem with the law — for decades, accusing him of girls who claim that they have victims. Among them there are those who at the time of the alleged assaults was a minor. In February of this year, the singer was arrested on charges of sexual assault against three minor girls.
In 2008, he appeared before the court in the case of child pornography and was acquitted.
Himself R Kelly was never convicted and denied all charges.
While it remains unclear whether the new case with the old charges.
R Kelly (real name Robert Sylvester Kelly) — performer in the style of R&B, poet and producer. During his musical career, which began in 1992, he became the owner of three awards “Grammy”.
Problems with the law
In 1994, R Kelly secretly married the singer Aaliyah, who was 15 years old. The marriage was annulled in February 1995, Aaliyah died in a plane crash in 2001.
Neither in his autobiography nor in interviews R Kelly never discussed his relationship with the singer, claiming that they were best friends.
In 2001, 17-year-old Intern accused the singer of molestation. In 2002, a lawsuit was filed two other lawsuits.
In June of the same year the singer was accused of child pornography for 12 episodes. Presumably, the police found a home in the singer’s video. In 2008, the jury in the case about the filming of child pornography, the singer was acquitted.
In 2017 the portal Buzzfeed published an article in which he accused R Kelly in the creation of “sex-sect” in which against his will consisted of six girls.
In 2018, the wave motion #MeToo launched the online movement #MuteRKelly, whose members advocate that the record company, the singer stopped working with him.