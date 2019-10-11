Winner of two belts in the Welterweight hospitalized in serious condition after a terrible accident (photos)
The holder of the title of world champion in the Welterweight IBF and WBC Errol Spence became involved in serious accidents, after which the boxer was seriously injured.
The incident occurred in Dallas (Texas). The American failed to keep control of his Ferrari.
Spence is in the hospital in serious condition, but doctors have assured that his life already threatens nothing.
His opponent in the last fight – Shawn porter expressed warm words of support for Spence and his family.
Recall that a unification bout Spence – porter was held last month and ended in a controversial victory for Spence.
Spence (right) vs porter