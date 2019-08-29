Winners of the MTV VMA 2019
In new Jersey were awarded MTV VMA 2019. The main award was given to Taylor swift.
The singer became the winner of the main prize for the clip You Need to Calm Down, a co-Director which she made.
The list of award winners:
Artist of the year – Ariana Grande
Song of the year – Nas X Lil ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – Old Town Road (Remix)
Best new artist: Billy Iles
Best collaboration: Shawn Mendes and Camilla Cabello – Señorita
Push artist of the year: Billy Iles
Best pop video: Jonas Brothers – Sucker
Best hip-hop video: Cardi B – Money
Best R&B video: Normani ft. 6lack – Waves
Best K-pop video: BTS ft. Halsey – Boy With Luv
Best video for the song in style Latino: ROSALÍA & J Balvin ft. El Guincho – Con Altura
Best dance video: The Chainsmokers ft. Bebe Rexha – Call You Mine
Best rock video: Panic! At The Disco – High Hopes
Live forever: Taylorswift – You Need to Calm Down
Best Director: Lil X Nas ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – Old Town Road (Remix)
Best visual effects: Taylor swift and Brendon URI – ME!