Winners of the Nobel prize in chemistry for 2019
October 9, 2019 | News | No Comments|
Nobel week continued with the announcement of the winners, who got the award in the field of chemistry. They are 97-year-old American physicist John Goodenough, 77-year-old British chemist Stanley Whittingham and 71-year-old Japanese chemist Akira Yoshino. They are marked for the development of lithium-ion batteries — one of the most common today in the world of renewable power.
The laureates in physics have become the canadian James Peebles for theoretical discoveries in the field of cosmology, as well as Michel Mayor and Didier Kelo for the discovery of the first exoplanets.
