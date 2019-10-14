Winners of the Nobel prize in Economics
October 14, 2019 | News | No Comments|
In Stockholm ended with the Nobel week. The latter announced the winners of the Swedish national Bank Prize in economic Sciences in memory of Alfred Nobel. Unofficially it is called the Nobel prize in Economics. Although, unlike the other prizes, awarded at the ceremony of awarding the Nobel laureates, this award is the legacy of Alfred Nobel. It was established only in 1969.
This year it will share the 58-year-old American economist, born in India Abhijit Banerjee, a 46-year-old Frenchwoman Esther Duflot and 54-year-old American Michael Kramer — “for an experimental approach to the fight against global poverty.”
, physics, chemistry, literature and the Nobel peace prize.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter