Winners of the Nobel prize in physiology or medicine
In Stockholm started the Nobel week. On 7 October it was announced that the names of the prize winners in physiology and medicine. They were the 65-year-old British scientist sir Peter Ratcliffe and two Americans — 61-year-old William Calin and 63-year-old Gregg Semenza. This honor they received for the discovery of how living cells react to the presence of oxygen and adapt to their level. This discovery will help develop new ways to combat cancer and other diseases.
They will share the cash prize, which this year is 9 million SEK (914 000).
Last year the Nobel prize in this field have been American James Ellison, and Japanese of Tasuku Honjo for the creation of anticancer therapy through inhibition of negative regulation of the immune system.
Tuesday will be awarded in physics, on Wednesday — in chemistry, on Thursday in the literature. On Friday, October 11, will be known winner of the Nobel peace prize.
The awards presentation, traditionally held in Stockholm and Oslo on the day of death of Alfred Nobel on 10 December.
