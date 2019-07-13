Winnie Harlow delights the fans images

Winnie Harlow never could sit still. Thanks to career girl travels extensively around the world. All movement of the 26-year-old beauty can be traced to her account. All outputs are accompanied by stylish images that inspire its million-strong army of fans!

For example, at the presentation of Hugo Boss she had come in a trendy white shorts-velosipedah and white lace top over threw a pale shade of blue voluminous long-sleeved shirt of a sexy shimmering satin. Its role image played a part. The neck was adorned by a choker, on the eyelids “burned” shadows of a bright orange colour, and long hair was stacked light beach waves. It turned out just perfect summer look!

At the Fendi show, she shone in a luxurious evening image. The highlight of weightless pink dress, covered with patterns of large flowers, semi – transparent lace on the chest. It is almost completely demonstrated the body of the famous model. However, at the ready, she kept the cloak with bright colors. Anyway – bare outputs already in the habit of Winnie.

A few hours ago, Harlow showed a new shocking image. The girl tried on outfit in the spirit of the repairer of roads. Tight ripped jeans at the hips and a Golden top from Fendi, on the neck – the same necklace on the red helmet and holding a road sign with the eloquent caption: “Stop!”.

Apparently, Vinnie was involved in another project, but have not yet solved the mystery of what it will be. But told where to go soon. “Back to work. Next stop LA”, – she wrote. In L. Angelese, however, she immediately went to a party – friendly company they celebrated the birthday of his girlfriend. Well, Harlow masterfully able to combine work and hangouts with numerous companies around the world.

