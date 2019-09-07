Winnie Harlow in a translucent top at the ceremony in London
Winnie Harlow has become an honorary guest of the award ceremony from the magazine GQ, which was held recently in London. But even in such a rigorous event that requires not less strict selection of attire, passionate lover of the “naked” outfits managed to find something suitable and at the same time sexy.
Vinnie tried erotic total black: simple, classic cut trousers with a high rise and a satin jacket adorned with applique red heart pierced by an arrow. The waist of the model was underlined by several straps, ears and neck adorned with jewels with diamonds, and her hair in braids gathered on the back. Later, the model took off his coat, demonstrating another piquant detail of the image, lace top corset. Sewn from a delicate material, it was wrapped in a perfect body Harlow and barely constrained her ample bosom.
“Business and pleasure in GQ. Thank you @Prada for what clothed me in his menswear collection”. Later, she added another witty comment: “Ready to grab your sons and daughters.”
Special attention deserves the makeup of the famous beauty. This time the makeup artists had made her graphic arrows on the line eyelash growth, bringing them to the temples. And the second edge of the upper eyelid. Thus, the already large eyes of the model were as expressive and eyes – wide-open. The eyebrows did to her wider than normal rastushevok them stacked arcs, like the makeup of the Kardashian sisters.