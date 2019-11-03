Winnie Harlow reincarnated as Marilyn Monroe
Winnie Harlow, despite the peculiarities of her appearance (she suffers from vitiligo), is the perfect model, ready to turn any way. The last one came out, perhaps one of the most luxurious. Girl in honor of Halloween, reincarnated not intimidating character, and in the most seductive and bright – very Marilyn Monroe.
Vinnie tried to accurately reproduce the images, repeating the slightest detail of the bow from dress color to makeup and jewelry. In one photo she tried on a white fur coat with a diamond necklace, while the second – and-purple dress with a bow at the back, which complements the gloves and big accessories. Both images complement the bright makeup with long eyelashes and red lips and signature styling Monroe, which became widely copied: short Bob, stacked waves. Looks simply amazing! However, Winnie in any outfit looks stylish and sexy even in men’s suit.
“Happy Halloween, Mr. President.” Recreating the iconic image of Marilyn Monroe has always been my dream. My obsession is very deep. The fact that this amazing team is helping to make this dream a reality, amazes me. Thank you @jamiemcfarland for the creation of each individual image. Thank you, @hbjbofficial, that made the blonde! Thank you @adamburrell for something that literally gave me the incarnation of Marilyn bit! Thank you @__ashabriana for the murder of planning this whole idea. And, of course, a HUGE Thank you to @sanchezzalba because he not only offered to remove the image, but also opened his home Studio for me, my team and friends to make it all come true. Each of you knows that I love the time of Halloween, and this idea wouldn’t be nothing without you!”, – added canadian model detailed signature. And the phrase that diamonds are a girl’s best friend.