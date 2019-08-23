Winnie Harlow sassy outfit trimmed underwear
Vinny Harlow, which recently celebrated its 25th anniversary, is able to excite users of the network. The girl has a luxurious appearance and an unmistakable sense of taste. But because publishes regularly in his images one of the other bright and provocative. She loves something bold, sometimes extravagant and the most outspoken.
An example of this – her last bow. Vinnie wore blue jeans with a high rise, cropped tops scarlet shade, a light lilac colored lace bra, which is perfectly visible her bare chest. Complement the image of bright makeup with red eyeshadow, the same shade lips and flashy accessories. Massive earrings, gold pendants, necklace, gold watch…
Mention hair small braids gathered into a high ponytail at the nape. Winnie is based on a photo of the red car, all kind giving to understand that rebellious spirit and love of freedom new York youth flows in her veins.
“Don’t run from me, friend… a makeover from me!” – wrote under a photo of the famous canadian model. And fans immediately bombarded her with enthusiasm: “wow!”, “you’re gorgeous”, “love it”…
Recall that Vinnie is one of the most popular models in the world. And besides, most outrageous and unpredictable. The social events, she often wears a “naked” dress, less glamorous parties to attend, and all with bare Breasts. On the celebration of his birthday, she chose a dress with silver sequins and stones, which showed her magnificent body in all its glory.
And recently, she completed her nude portfolio photo in translucent leopard print jumpsuit and high heels. The girl participated in a sex survey, laying out a network a lot of images with bold signatures. The followers of the model, I love her sensuous nature, was ecstatic.