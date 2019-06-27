Winnie Harlow tried on a bright summer outfit
Winnie Harlow loves parties. The girl never misses a music festival, and especially the concerts of your favorite artists. And off she’s full!
Recent posts on her page in Instagram saying that the famous beauty went on another of them. By the way, Vinnie went to his native Canada, where he posted a series of photos and videos.
For release, she tried on a bright summer outfit: slinky jumpsuit acidic salad of shade that highlighted every inch of her perfect body. Added a picture bulk sneakers in a bright white hue, jewelry, and body styling.
She had fun with friends, but also performed his famous dance. “Call me Mutou! I definitely got to perform on stage, but thank pride Toronto for your love and energy. I hope everyone returned home safe!”, – posted by popular canadian model.
By the way, its activity does not subside in a normal life. Vinnie regularly plays sports and loves Boxing, tennis and badminton. Apart from the fact that this game will impact on the figure, they are still disciplinarum, I’m sure Harlow. Not do it without lessons from a personal fitness trainer. As for the food, the girl in what does not deny, is that on the eve of the screenings.